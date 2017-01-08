Jump start these chilly mornings with this prized coffee from a Sacramento roaster

By now most of us are back in the office, trying to snap back from the holidays, and we could use extra jolt to jump-start these chilly mornings. So take this opportunity to enliven that usual morning cup of Joe with award-winning beans roasted by the folks at Chocolate Fish. These beans hail from southern Ethiopia and show a fruity and floral character that’s more complex than the stuff usually found in the office coffee pot. For the score chasers, Chocolate Fish’s roast of these Misty Valley beans earned 93 points by Coffee Review and a bronze medal at the 2016 Golden Bean North America Awards.
$17.95 for a 12-ounce bag, Chocolate Fish, 4749 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento, www.chocolatefishcoffee.com
Chris Macias
Comments