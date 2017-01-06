Appetizers

January 6, 2017

Culinary powerhouse Bon Appétit shines spotlight on Sacramento

By Tim Swanson

It wasn’t that long ago that the San Francisco Chronicle’s dining critic Michael Bauer parachuted into Sacramento to share what locals here already know: that our food-and-drink scene has grown up over the past few years, that this farm-to-fork thing is more than just a bumper-sticker slogan, and that our city has got a “cool soul about it.”

Now Bon Appétit, the culinary glossy published by magazine powerhouse Condé Nast, has weighed in, shining its national spotlight on Sacramento with its recurring “Ask a Local/Spill the Beans” feature, in which “plugged-in baristas give us the lowdown on where to go, what to do, and what to eat (and drink) in their hometown.”

In its most recent installment, reporter Elyssa Goldberg asked Insight Coffee Roasters educator director Michael Bosetti to recommend his favorite places around the Capital City.

So what gets thumbs up from Bosetti, a San Francisco native who has lived in Sacramento since his college days? You could call his selections a greatest hits package that does a fine job representing better known places in the central city and nearby neighborhoods: Bacon & Butter, Nido, South, Insight, Chocolate Fish, Orchid Thai, Formoli’s Bisto, Biba, Kru, Red Rabbit, Hook & Ladder, Pushkin’s Bakery, Shoki Ramen House and others.

Several breweries also get named checked, including Track 7, New Helvetia, Oak Park Brewing, Sactown Union and Rubicon.

Bonus points go to Bosetti for directing visitors to our rivers (after he gave the requisite plug to our proximity to Tahoe). “You can feel like you’re out of the city with a two- to three-minute drive, and you can let your dog out, sit in the sand, and go for a swim,” he said. “It’s really close by, but it doesn’t really feel like you’re next to the city.”

Other recent “Ask a Local” articles have included Phoenix, Ariz., Orlando, Fla., and Tulsa, Okla.

