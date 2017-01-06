Event planner hired to run fast-growing, lucrative Sacramento Beer Week

1:03 Sacramento braces for megastorm Pause

0:23 Big rig trailer tips over under overpass

1:42 Hold back the floodwaters: Sandbags are simple, but here's how to fill and use them right

1:32 Watch: Cuban refugees in makeshift boat land in Florida Keys, greeted with hugs

1:28 Sheriff: multiple people have died in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

0:59 California Legislature is getting more diverse, but there are fewer women

0:45 Jerry Brown says he has to be cautious in state worker contract deals

1:38 Recent storms give Sierra snowpack a fighting chance at first measurement

2:11 Winter driving tips to navigate Sierra roadways