Ettore’s European Bakery and Restaurant to open second location

1:07 Mike Lyon defense attorney questions whether investigators violated his privacy rights. Pause

0:59 California Legislature is getting more diverse, but there are fewer women

0:23 Big rig trailer tips over under overpass

1:02 South County residents fill sandbags as megastorm approaches

1:56 Take a tour of Sacramento's Five 1 Nine Salon Suites

0:36 Mayor Steinberg seeks city review of Arden Fair teen ban

0:27 Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at FLL (Graphic Content)

1:28 Sheriff: multiple people have died in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

3:15 Dog recovers from baseball size tumor