Saucey alcohol delivery service up and running in Sacramento

When the three founders of Saucey were formulating their business model for an alcohol delivery service, they looked at California’s liquor stores and concluded that the business model was based largely on convenience and impulse.
Folks wanted liquor or wine for a party or for dinner and they ran out to get it. Now, they’re able to bypass the hassle of leaving home. With a quick check of what’s available via a phone app, consumers can dial up a bottle of Chianti while watching over the Bolognese or place a last-minute order for tequila while waiting for friends to arrive for a house party.
Co-founder Chris Vaughn says Los Angeles-based Saucey recently launched in Sacramento, one of several large urban markets in California, along with Chicago, as the fledgling company makes a play for part of the $100 billion-plus off-premise alcohol market. The app is initially serving the downtown/midtown area, with plans to expand outward.
Consumers make the transaction through a phone app or the website. They log in, show their location and are presented with stores and their inventory. Orders are placed directly to the store and a Saucey driver handles delivery. Vaughn said delivery is usually completed within 25-30 minutes. The company’s website uses the tagline “1-hour alcohol delivery.”
We ran a trial order through the system for a 750ml bottle of Bulleit Bourbon. The cost was $28.99 and delivery was $2.99. With tax, the total came to $34.44. Vaughn said all customers are asked to show ID before the order is completed.
Delivery works much like Uber. Saucey’s couriers can see orders and sign up to handle that delivery. The company is accepting online job applications for drivers.
