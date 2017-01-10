Sip and sup with novelist John Lescroart at Carpe Vino in Auburn

New York Times best-selling author John Lescroart of Davis has something in common with restaurateur Gary Moffat, who owns Carpe Vino restaurant and wine bar in Old Town Auburn – an appreciation of fine wines and cuisine.
That link surfaced when Moffat attended the Sacramento Bee Book Club event in December, at which Lescroart talked about his 27th thriller, “Fatal,” and his extensive wine collection, among other things.
One thing led to the next, and now Moffat and Lescroart will co-host a wine-pairing dinner to mark the novel’s release (Jan. 24). The author, who knows his way around the table and cellar, collaborated with Carpe Vino executive chef Eric Alexander on the prix-fixe menu and the wine selection. That wine list is a work in progress chosen from wines mentioned in Lescroart’s novels, such as Hundred Acre’s Cherry Pie Pinot Noir in “The Fall.” The risotto course is Lescroart’s personal creation, though, spiked with duck confit and Amarena black cherries from Italy.
The toll is $120 per person (tax and tip extra), which includes a copy of “Fatal” (one book per couple or single participant). The dinner-schmooze-book signing will be Jan. 29 at Carpe Vino, 1568 Lincoln Way, Auburn, www.carpevinoauburn.com. A reception will start at 6:15 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m. Reservations: 530-823-0320|.
“Fatal” is a stand-alone out of Lescroart’s Dismas Hardy/Abe Glitsky legal-thriller series. Set in San Francisco, it’s edgy and character-driven, centered around the lethal fallout from a one-night infidelity, with an ending that will shock his fans (Atria, $27, 320 pages).
Moffat has hosted two previous wine-pairing dinners featuring authors. Abraham Conlon and Adrienne Lo came to Auburn in November for their cookbook “The Adventures of Fat Rice,” preceded by Elizabeth Bard in July for “Picnic in Provence,” a “memoir with recipes.”
The menu for the “Fatal” wine-pairing dinner looks like this (wines to be announced):
First course: Ahi tuna tartare with quail egg, pear, pickled mustard seeds and crispy sunchokes
Second: Risotto á la Lescroart with duck confit, Amarena cherries and grilled radicchio
Third: Beef cheek Bourguignon with fingerling potatoes, cipollini onions, champignons (mushrooms) and smoked bacon
Dessert: Chocolate profiteroles with salted caramel ice cream topped with hazelnuts and cacoa nibs
Allen Pierleoni: 916-321-1128, @apierleonisacbe
Comments