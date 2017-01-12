Out of Bounds announces plans to open brewpub in Folsom

More than three years after opening Out of Bounds Brewing in Rocklin, the brewery is expanding its brand with a second location — a 5,500-square-foot brewpub and biergarten in Folsom.
The Folsom project, in a building off Folsom Boulevard near Blue Ravine Road that formerly was a daycare center, is already under construction and is expected to open in June.
“We’ve seen our tasting room numbers go through the roof,” said Eric Johnson, chief executive officer of Out of Bounds. “With the changes in the beer industry, we’ve always wanted to have a brewery restaurant with an outdoor biergarten that the community can embrace.”
A construction crew will raise the roof to create 16-foot ceilings with massive Douglas fir trusses, according to Johnson. The outdoor sitting area will be 3,500 square feet and will feature fire pits, a stage for live music and direct access from the bike trail. A private barrel-aging room will be available to reserve for private parties.
Johnson said the brewery is already ramping up production with anticipation of selling much more beer. In 2016, Out of Bounds brewed 1,200 barrels of beer; in 2017, projections are to brew 4,500 barrels, he said. The beer will continue to be brewed at the Rocklin facility, with plans to eventually create a separate brewery for sour beers and other specialty brews at the Folsom location.
“We set out to make great beer and have fun doing it,” Johnson said. “Our focus is fresh beer and always creating something new for the local community. That’s what we’ve done in Rocklin and that’s what we want to do in Folsom.”
As for the restaurant, Johnson said, “We want to pair our beer that we’ve worked so hard at developing with really cool gastropub food — nothing too extravagant but at the same time really well done and locally sourced.”
Johnson says Out of Bounds is just days away from announcing who will oversee the food program.
