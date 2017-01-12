Appetizers

January 12, 2017 12:45 PM

Las Vegas-based steakhouse joins restaurant lineup near Golden 1 Center

By Chris Macias

cmacias@sacbee.com

The Downtown Commons will soon come with a big slab of beef.

Echo & Rig Steakhouse has been announced as a new tenant for the so-called DoCo entertainment and shopping complex adjacent to Golden 1 Center. Echo & Rig is expected to open in the fall.

Like many of the DoCo’s primary restaurant tenants, Echo & Rig has its business roots outside of Sacramento. The flagship location of this steakhouse, which was founded by chef Sam Marvin, is located in Las Vegas.

Other Downtown Commons tenants include the Bay Area-based Sauced BBQ & Spirits, which opened recently at the former location of Hard Rock Cafe. Punch Bowl Social, which oversees eight other locations open around the country, and the Houston-based State Fare Kitchen & Bar are expected to open in Downtown Commons in the coming months.

Echo & Rig will occupy more than 8,000 square feet of space in the ground floor of a mixed-use tower situated at Downtown Commons. Its Las Vegas location includes an array of steaks, seafood dishes, sandwiches and salads.

“We’re thrilled to have Chef Marvin’s second location in Sacramento and look forward to seeing it compliment the excitement in DoCo,” said Sacramento Kings president Chris Granger in a statement.

Finding a drink in downtown Sacramento

There are plenty of places within walking distance to get a beer or something harder before or after an event at Sacramento's Golden1Center. Bee reporter Ed Fletcher breaks down a few including Ruthstaller Taproom, Malt and Mash, and El Rey.

Ed Fletcher The Sacramento Bee

Chris Macias: 916-321-1253, @chris_macias

