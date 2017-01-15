Take a taste from a ‘Top 100’ winery – found in Amador

Last year ended on an especially sweet note for Terre Rogue/Easton.
Wine & Spirits magazine name-checked this Amador County producer in its “Top 100 Wineries” of 2016, along with other such venerable producers as Ridge, Krug and Dominus.
You don’t need to splurge to get a taste of what makes Terre Rouge/Easton a celebrated local wine institution. The Terre Rogue 2015 Vin Gris d’Amador is a dry rosé that costs just $20. It’s blended with a mix of Rhone varietals that grow especially well in the Sierra foothills, such as grenache, mourvedre and roussanne.
Pair with a plate of rich cheeses, a plate of pasta at lunch or simply enjoy on its own while sharing with friends. Available at terrerougewines.com.
Chris Macias
