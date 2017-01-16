Appetizers

January 16, 2017 6:00 AM

Kru expands its schedule, offers incredible ramen

Appetizers

Dishing the news about the Sacramento area food scene

By Carla Meyer

cmeyer@sacbee.com

Sacramento’s Kru Contemporary Japanese Cuisine, relocated 2 1/2 months ago from J Street to larger digs on Folsom Boulevard, just expanded its schedule. It’s now open Mondays, making it a seven-day-a-week operation. We stopped by for lunch the first Monday, and service and food seemed up to speed. A highlight was the umami-packed hot ramen, which starts with a miso broth and adds noodles, fried tofu and a Jidori egg, all of which alternated firm and soft in the right measure. This ramen also comes in a chicken version.

$13, Kru (3135 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento), 916-551-1559, www.krurestaurant.com

Carla Meyer

Related content

Appetizers

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

A new Pushkin's for midtown Sacramento

View more video

About This Blog


Appetizers brings you the latest restaurant happenings, interesting tidbits on good food and events, and - of course - great specials and deals.

Regular contributors

Carla Meyer
Restaurants
cmeyer@sacbee.com
Twitter: @CarlaMeyerSB

Allen Pierleoni
Counter Culture
apierleoni@sacbee.com
Twitter: @apierleonisacbe

Debbie Arrington
Food and cooking
darrington@sacbee.com
Twitter: @debarrington

Blair Anthony Robertson
Food and beer
brobertson@sacbee.com
Twitter: @blarob

Key links

Dining reviews
Restaurant guide
Recipes
Mike Dunne's wine picks
Beer Run
Restaurant inspections

Entertainment Videos