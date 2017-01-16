Kru expands its schedule, offers incredible ramen

Sacramento’s Kru Contemporary Japanese Cuisine, relocated 2 1/2 months ago from J Street to larger digs on Folsom Boulevard, just expanded its schedule. It’s now open Mondays, making it a seven-day-a-week operation. We stopped by for lunch the first Monday, and service and food seemed up to speed. A highlight was the umami-packed hot ramen, which starts with a miso broth and adds noodles, fried tofu and a Jidori egg, all of which alternated firm and soft in the right measure. This ramen also comes in a chicken version.
$13, Kru (3135 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento), 916-551-1559, www.krurestaurant.com
Carla Meyer
