Appetizers

January 23, 2017 6:00 AM

This fast-casual restaurant does chili verde stew better than almost anyone else

Appetizers

Dishing the news about the Sacramento area food scene

By Carla Meyer

cmeyer@sacbee.com

Enduring winter’s chill always seems worth it because local Southwestern fast-casual chain Dos Coyotes offers its hearty green chili stew at this time of year. Made with fire-roasted New Mexican green chilies, white-meat chicken and creamy red potato, this chili-verde-esque bowl leads with comfort but finishes with a noticeable heat. Served with two warm flour tortillas, the stew makes for a filling lunch.

$7.75, at 6450 Folsom Blvd., suite 101, Sacramento (and various other locations), 916-452-5696, www.doscoyotes.com

Carla Meyer

Related content

Appetizers

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Michael Sampino takes the reins at iconic Joe Marty's sports bar

View more video

About This Blog


Appetizers brings you the latest restaurant happenings, interesting tidbits on good food and events, and - of course - great specials and deals.

Regular contributors

Carla Meyer
Restaurants
cmeyer@sacbee.com
Twitter: @CarlaMeyerSB

Allen Pierleoni
Counter Culture
apierleoni@sacbee.com
Twitter: @apierleonisacbe

Debbie Arrington
Food and cooking
darrington@sacbee.com
Twitter: @debarrington

Blair Anthony Robertson
Food and beer
brobertson@sacbee.com
Twitter: @blarob

Key links

Dining reviews
Restaurant guide
Recipes
Mike Dunne's wine picks
Beer Run
Restaurant inspections

Entertainment Videos