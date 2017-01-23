This fast-casual restaurant does chili verde stew better than almost anyone else

Enduring winter’s chill always seems worth it because local Southwestern fast-casual chain Dos Coyotes offers its hearty green chili stew at this time of year. Made with fire-roasted New Mexican green chilies, white-meat chicken and creamy red potato, this chili-verde-esque bowl leads with comfort but finishes with a noticeable heat. Served with two warm flour tortillas, the stew makes for a filling lunch.
$7.75, at 6450 Folsom Blvd., suite 101, Sacramento (and various other locations), 916-452-5696, www.doscoyotes.com
Carla Meyer
