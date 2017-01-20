Beloved in midtown, Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates plots expansion to San Francisco

0:46 Finding a drink in downtown Sacramento Pause

0:46 Journey to the Dumpling co-owner 'obsessed' with soup dumplings

1:03 Sacramento card room owner describes competing against big casinos

1:06 Trump inauguration parade highlights

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

0:34 Students, protesters head to Capitol in anti-Trump march

1:21 Former legislator Lucy Killea is dead at 94

0:24 Rollover crash on Interstate 5 off-ramp at Q Street

2:11 New owner of Sacramento's Rumpelstiltskin introduces new products, knit-along