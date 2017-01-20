Beloved in midtown, Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates plots expansion to San Francisco

Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates, known to local food enthusiasts for the precisely made and delicious desserts sold out of its tiny midtown Sacramento shop, announced plans Friday to expand to San Francisco.
The new retail space, in the Cow Hollow neighborhood near the Marina District, is scheduled to open by June, said Ginger Elizabeth Hahn, who launched her wholesale business in 2006 when she was 24. Two years later, she opened the 650-square-foot retail space on L Street. During special events or product releases, the business has been known to attract lines of two hours or more that stretch down the sidewalk.
The business eventually opened a commercial kitchen in West Sacramento to handle the rapid growth of the business, which is known for its small chocolates, macarons, ice cream sandwiches and seasonal desserts made with local and organic fruits. The business now has 20 employees, including five in senior management.
“Going to San Francisco has been a goal since before we even opened our retail store,” Hahn said. “Beyond dreaming, this is what it was all for. I feel like we can have two really solid locations focusing on local farms. It’s really exciting.”
A year ago, Hahn moved with her family to Davis, with an eye toward making it easier to travel between Sacramento and San Francisco. She said she will plant up to 50 fruit trees and an organic herb garden on the Davis property and use much of the bounty for her dessert creations.
“Sacramento is the reason we are able to go to San Francisco. The people here have been so supportive and amazing,” Hahn said. “We’ve waited nine years to grow. We just wanted to do it at the right time.”
