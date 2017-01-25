Investors back out of Sacramento brewery after owner’s attack on Women’s March goes viral

1:01 Sacramento State students react to on-campus lead contamination Pause

1:50 Opinions, issues abound among thousands of Women's March participants in Sacramento

0:49 Counterprotesters were rare at Women's March on Sacramento, and one was told to move because he lacked permit

1:02 Capitol Beer and Taproom gets ready to hoist a few to celebrate brew

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

0:19 Police cover body found on the grounds of Sacramento City Hall

0:50 Lakes, rivers and a meadow during drought years compared to January 2017

2:01 Drone shows high rushing water at Sacramento area weirs

1:11 Epic Sierra snowfall has skiers gleeful, residents shoveling