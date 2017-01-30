Get a little salty with Selland’s ‘The Josh’ pizza

Let’s be honest: We adore “The Josh” pizza at Selland’s Market-Café in East Sacramento primarily for its ability to deliver salty flavor in a variety of ways. There’s creamy salt (feta cheese), meaty salt (pepperoni) and vinegar-y salt (Kalamata olive). But the Josh, named after Selland’s family member and company executive Josh Nelson, is more than one-dimensional. We also like this pie’s bright, slightly sweet tomato coulis, bracing red onion and chili flakes, cooling fresh basil and crunchy, blistered crust.
$16.25. 5340 H St., Sacramento (also at the El Dorado Hills Selland’s), 916-736-3333, www.sellands.com
Carla Meyer
