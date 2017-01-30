Appetizers

January 30, 2017 6:00 AM

Get a little salty with Selland’s ‘The Josh’ pizza

Appetizers

Dishing the news about the Sacramento area food scene

By Carla Meyer

cmeyer@sacbee.com

Let’s be honest: We adore “The Josh” pizza at Selland’s Market-Café in East Sacramento primarily for its ability to deliver salty flavor in a variety of ways. There’s creamy salt (feta cheese), meaty salt (pepperoni) and vinegar-y salt (Kalamata olive). But the Josh, named after Selland’s family member and company executive Josh Nelson, is more than one-dimensional. We also like this pie’s bright, slightly sweet tomato coulis, bracing red onion and chili flakes, cooling fresh basil and crunchy, blistered crust.

$16.25. 5340 H St., Sacramento (also at the El Dorado Hills Selland’s), 916-736-3333, www.sellands.com

Carla Meyer

Related content

Appetizers

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Michael Sampino takes the reins at iconic Joe Marty's sports bar

View more video

About This Blog


Appetizers brings you the latest restaurant happenings, interesting tidbits on good food and events, and - of course - great specials and deals.

Regular contributors

Carla Meyer
Restaurants
cmeyer@sacbee.com
Twitter: @CarlaMeyerSB

Allen Pierleoni
Counter Culture
apierleoni@sacbee.com
Twitter: @apierleonisacbe

Debbie Arrington
Food and cooking
darrington@sacbee.com
Twitter: @debarrington

Blair Anthony Robertson
Food and beer
brobertson@sacbee.com
Twitter: @blarob

Key links

Dining reviews
Restaurant guide
Recipes
Mike Dunne's wine picks
Beer Run
Restaurant inspections

Entertainment Videos