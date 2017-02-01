A cookbook – and autobiography – from one of Tahoe’s most beloved restaurants

The dining scene has drastically changed along Lake Tahoe’s West Shore in the 38 years since chef Douglas Dale opened his well-reviewed Wolfdale’s Cuisine Unique among the area’s pizza joints and burger stands. His style remains a fusion of Asian and European cuisines, and his philosophy is the same: “Fresh food, simply prepared.”
Now Dale has released his cookbook-autobiography, allowing foodies to “meet” him and replicate – or try to – 70 of the signature dishes that have made Wolfdale’s a destination around and beyond Lake Tahoe. Get ready for Thai seafood stew, macadamia-crusted rack of lamb, pork tenderloin with Gruyere and asparagus, and Baked Tahoe – a dessert starring a mountain of caramelized meringue on a meadow of chocolate cake.
$35 at Wolfdale’s in Tahoe City (640 North Lake Blvd.) and other locations
Allen Pierleoni
