February 1, 2017 6:00 AM

A cookbook – and autobiography – from one of Tahoe’s most beloved restaurants

By Allen Pierleoni

The dining scene has drastically changed along Lake Tahoe’s West Shore in the 38 years since chef Douglas Dale opened his well-reviewed Wolfdale’s Cuisine Unique among the area’s pizza joints and burger stands. His style remains a fusion of Asian and European cuisines, and his philosophy is the same: “Fresh food, simply prepared.”

Now Dale has released his cookbook-autobiography, allowing foodies to “meet” him and replicate – or try to – 70 of the signature dishes that have made Wolfdale’s a destination around and beyond Lake Tahoe. Get ready for Thai seafood stew, macadamia-crusted rack of lamb, pork tenderloin with Gruyere and asparagus, and Baked Tahoe – a dessert starring a mountain of caramelized meringue on a meadow of chocolate cake.

$35 at Wolfdale’s in Tahoe City (640 North Lake Blvd.) and other locations

Allen Pierleoni

Appetizers

