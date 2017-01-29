Appetizers

January 29, 2017

Need a break from tweezer food? Try Amaro's spaghetti and meatballs

By Chris Macias

Restaurant menus sure can feel fussy these days, with deconstructed this, and sous-vide that, and entrees that seem more geared for looking good on Instagram than filling your belly. Sometimes what you really want is a deliciously classic dish served in a sizable portion, such as a freshly prepared plate of spaghetti and meatballs at the recently opened Amaro Bistro & Bar. The pasta is housemade, as are the spiced-up meatballs, which include ground beef, pork and lamb. It’s a straightforward but hearty dish that includes tomato sauce, basil and Parmesan cheese as a finishing touch. Mangia!

$14, 1100 R St., Sacramento, 916-399-4145

