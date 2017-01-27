It’s the end of the road for SactoMoFo’s signature food-truck event

After six years and tens of thousands of customers, the signature event from SactoMoFo is coming to a halt. SactoMoFo 10, which will be held April 29 at the Sacramento Railyards, will mark the finale for the round-up that helped put Sacramento’s food-truck scene on the map.
SactoMoFo will continue to coordinate weekly events, lunches and catering gigs around the area. According to SactoMofo co-founder Paul Somerhausen, the company in 2016 organized 1,500 individual events with its food-truck partners in the greater Sacramento area as well as in Vallejo, Fairfield and other locations. But its yearly SactoMoFo food round-up, which averaged 10,000 attendees per event, proved to be too costly and logistically difficult for organizers.
Last year, SactoMoFo 9, which was held in May at Discovery Park, experienced low attendance due to rain, and that set organizers back financially.
“The production costs of doing a free public event are unfortunately too high,” Somerhausen said. “Sponsorship is increasingly difficult to get for a public festival, and without that sponsorship, it’s brutal.”
Somerhausen still is finalizing the details for SactoMoFo 10, which will presented in a block-party atmosphere in the Sacramento Railyards. But he said this farewell round-up will emphasize local trucks and introduce a few new vendors from outside Sacramento. The numbers of local food truck operators has exploded since the debut SactoMoFo in 2011, when there were just a handful of local options.
“There’s a solid group of food trucks in Sacramento, and it’s up to 60 (vendors),” said Somerhausen. “Unfortunately, it’s bittersweet and we’re not excited to close down. We talked about what we could do to make it work, but without major sponsorship it’s not there. That’s the reality of events planning.”
