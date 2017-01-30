Appetizers

January 30, 2017 9:43 AM

Get the jump on Valentine’s Day with a wine-pairing dinner

Appetizers

Dishing the news about the Sacramento area food scene

By Allen Pierleoni

apierleoni@sacbee.com

If you want to make dinner reservations for Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day, and have not done so, you’re getting down to the wire. A less-hectic experience can be enjoyed by dining out the night before or the night after. Knowing this, Evan’s Kitchen has planned a beat-the-crowd pre-V-Day wine-pairing meal.

Chef Evan Elsberry regularly matches variuous cuisines with appropriate wines, usually coming up with some surprises. Discover them at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, for $75 per person, with reservations at Evan’s Kitchen, 855 57th St., Sacramento, in the Antiques Mall. 916-452-3896.

The dinner looks like this:

First course: lobster hushpuppies paired with Charles Krug sauvignon blanc

Second: seared ahi and pickled ginger on winter greens with pineapple vinaigrette, with 50 Degree Riesling

Third: sitting duck (“Trust me”) with Patz & Hall pinot noir

Fourth: roulade of filet mignon with wild mushrooms, with Drumheller merlot

Dessert: chocolate torte with raspberry coulis, with Rodney Strong “True Gentlemen’s Port”

Allen Pierleoni: 916-321-1128, @apierleonisacbe

Related content

Appetizers

Suggested for you

Comments

 

About This Blog


Appetizers brings you the latest restaurant happenings, interesting tidbits on good food and events, and - of course - great specials and deals.

Regular contributors

Carla Meyer
Restaurants
cmeyer@sacbee.com
Twitter: @CarlaMeyerSB

Allen Pierleoni
Counter Culture
apierleoni@sacbee.com
Twitter: @apierleonisacbe

Debbie Arrington
Food and cooking
darrington@sacbee.com
Twitter: @debarrington

Blair Anthony Robertson
Food and beer
brobertson@sacbee.com
Twitter: @blarob

Key links

Dining reviews
Restaurant guide
Recipes
Mike Dunne's wine picks
Beer Run
Restaurant inspections

Entertainment Videos