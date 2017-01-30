Get the jump on Valentine’s Day with a wine-pairing dinner

If you want to make dinner reservations for Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day, and have not done so, you’re getting down to the wire. A less-hectic experience can be enjoyed by dining out the night before or the night after. Knowing this, Evan’s Kitchen has planned a beat-the-crowd pre-V-Day wine-pairing meal.
Chef Evan Elsberry regularly matches variuous cuisines with appropriate wines, usually coming up with some surprises. Discover them at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, for $75 per person, with reservations at Evan’s Kitchen, 855 57th St., Sacramento, in the Antiques Mall. 916-452-3896.
The dinner looks like this:
First course: lobster hushpuppies paired with Charles Krug sauvignon blanc
Second: seared ahi and pickled ginger on winter greens with pineapple vinaigrette, with 50 Degree Riesling
Third: sitting duck (“Trust me”) with Patz & Hall pinot noir
Fourth: roulade of filet mignon with wild mushrooms, with Drumheller merlot
Dessert: chocolate torte with raspberry coulis, with Rodney Strong “True Gentlemen’s Port”
