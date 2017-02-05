Appetizers

February 5, 2017 6:00 AM

Mourvedre from the Sierra foothills is all the rage with Wine & Spirits magazine

By Chris Macias

The February 2017 issue of Wine & Spirits shines its cover-story spotlight on the Sierra foothills with particular note to mourvèdre, the red grape enjoyed for its earthy qualities. The cover shot includes Chris Pettinger, the winemaker for Skinner of El Dorado County, strolling through a vineyard with Hardy Wallace of Dirty & Rowdy, another Northern California winery that specializes in mourvèdre. In the case of Skinner, Pettinger’s expression of the grape in its 2015 vintage highlights tart red fruit flavors, moderate tannins and a hint of gaminess for which the grape is known. Pair with roasted lamb, take a sip, and see what the fuss is all about.

$28 for a bottle of Skinner 2015 Mourvèdre El Dorado, available at Skinner Vineyards & Winery (8054 Fairplay Road, Somerset), 530-620-2220

Michael Sampino takes the reins at iconic Joe Marty's sports bar

