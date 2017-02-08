Heat, sweet, savory and smoke combine in this extra tasty bloody mary mix from Auburn

0:49 Counterprotesters were rare at Women's March on Sacramento, and one was told to move because he lacked permit Pause

1:50 Opinions, issues abound among thousands of Women's March participants in Sacramento

1:43 Protesters call out incendiary Facebook posts by Twelve Rounds Brewing owner

5:07 Highlights from 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on President Trump's travel ban

1:11 Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th president of the United States

0:24 Tree trimmer dies after limb snaps

1:16 From the air, views of flowing waters suggest Sacramento region's new abundance

1:40 Eric Holder makes first visit to California Capitol as outside counsel

0:41 Caltrans tries to get wrong way freeway drivers to turn around