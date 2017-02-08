Heat, sweet, savory and smoke combine in this extra tasty bloody mary mix from Auburn

Real hickory smoke taste mingles with the heat from fresh horseradish and chili peppers in Smokin’ Mary bloody mary mix, which is more than just a companion to vodka or other spirits.
Artisan purveyor Laurie Nadeau of Fiddletown concocted the luscious elixir from nearly 20 ingredients, including fresh tomatoes smoked over hickory and then crushed. The result is a viscous potion with deep, sweet-savory flavors and bright bite, bottled in Auburn.
Sure, you can use it as a drink mix, but also as a BBQ baste or salsa, a base for chili or soup, a topping, or an ingredient in cocktail sauce or cioppino. Or simply pour it ice-cold into a frozen shot glass and pop a couple to get the day started.
$12 for 25.4 ounces; locally at Corti Bros. and Taylor’s markets, Total Wine, and many regional stores. Find recipes at www.smokinmary.com
Allen Pierleoni
