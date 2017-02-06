Rethink enchiladas with this Sacramento restaurant’s bean-sauce enfrijoladas

Ramiro Alarcon, chef at East Sacramento’s Cielito Lindo Mexican Gastronomy, makes some of the best Mexican food in town. One of the most surefire bets on a menu full of winners is Alarcon’s enfrijoladas. A smoky, creamy black-bean sauce covers three corn tortillas holding juicy shredded chicken. A sprinkling of house-made chorizo adds salty snap before a drizzle of sour cream delivers tangy punctuation.
You now can order the enfrijoladas seven days a week. Cielito Lindo recently expanded its business hours to Sundays, when it is open from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
$14 lunch, $16 dinner, 3672 J St., Sacramento, 916-736-2506, www.cielitolindo.us
Carla Meyer
