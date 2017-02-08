Moonraker, voted 9th best new brewery in world, sells out, while New Glory dumps spoiled batch

2:03 Get ready for the return of Pliny the Younger Pause

1:43 Protesters call out incendiary Facebook posts by Twelve Rounds Brewing owner

6:25 From light blonds to stout Russians, Device Brewing serves up variety

0:44 Dramatic video captures break at Oroville Dam spillway as concrete chunks sent flying

1:11 Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th president of the United States

1:40 Eric Holder makes first visit to California Capitol as outside counsel

0:58 Caught on camera: Game warden fires shot to free bucks locked by the antlers

1:39 Five Circus Sarasota members fall from high wire during practice

0:31 Watch incredible water releases from Oroville Dam - 15,000 cubic feet per second