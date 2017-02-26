Savory Chinese buns get a curry twist from this Sacramento bakery

Devotees of the bready, meaty goodness of the baked BBQ pork bun, here is an invitation to expand your horizons. On a recent trip to my favorite Chinese bakery (ABC, in the Pocket/Greenhaven area) I decided to forgo my usual order of a char siu bao for an intriguing item on the menu board – the curry beef bun. The initial bite revealed savory minced beef – made aromatic by a mild yellow curry with hints of turmeric and coriander – encased in a warm, fluffy, sweet bun with a shiny egg-wash finish. Pair it with a cup of strong, black coffee for a delicious way to get your day going in the right direction.
$1.20. 1309 Florin Road, suite F (behind the Bel Air), 916-421-4259
Tim Swanson
