February 26, 2017 4:00 AM

Juno’s smoked-trout sandwich

By Carla Meyer

For years, one of our most dependable go-to lunch options has been the smoked-trout sandwich at Juno’s Kitchen & Delicatessen in East Sacramento. The trout, from Passmore Ranch in Sloughhouse, is smoky but not overly so, and combines well with tangy aioli and the pepper prickle of wild arugula. Sliced green apple gives the sandwich a touch of tartness as well as welcome crunch. The house-baked sourdough bread is crunchy, airy and perfectly salted. Half a sandwich, when combined with the mixed greens or roasted potatoes that come as a side, is enough for lunch. The other half can be saved for the next day.

$10.95, 3675 J St., Sacramento, 916-456-4522, www.junoskitchen.com

