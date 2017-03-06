Buffalo wings at Chicago Fire
March 06, 2017 6:00 AM

This local pizza chain also knows chicken wings

By Carla Meyer

Though a new kid in the Sacramento region, Bonchon, definitely turned our heads with its soy-garlic and spicy Korean chicken wings, we retain a longtime fondness for the bright yet deep, more vinegary flavor of the Buffalo wings at local pizza chain Chicago Fire.

Butter rounds out the vinegar snap and hot-sauce spikiness of the sauce on Chicago Fire’s wings, which are always fried perfectly. We appreciate the slather of Buffalo sauce, ready for a slide-through, that comes on the plate with each order, along with celery sticks and ranch or bleu cheese dipping sauce.

1 pound, $10.95. 2416 J St., Sacramento, and four other locations. 916-443-0340, www.chicagofire.com

