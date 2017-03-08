Appetizers

March 8, 2017 6:00 AM

This Sacramento-based company is winning the hummus-and-salsa game

By Allen Pierleoni

Just when we thought there was nothing new on the salsa and hummus fronts, along comes Gardner Gourmet of Sacramento.

Owner Sashim Gardner hand-blends locally sourced ingredients – including fire-roasted Sacramento tomatoes – for his four salsas, varying in heat from mild to hot (yes, that’s habanero pepper). His hummus arrives in a trio of flavors – classic, chipotle and green olive.

We sampled the hot salsa and found it to be exceptional. It’s thick and chunky, with sweet notes underlying the hot and garlicky overtones, touched by cilantro in the background. The chipotle hummus is a coarse-ground medium-hot paste that delivers subtle flavors of lemon and roasted garlic, with a touch of sesame from the tahini.

Just introduced is a salsa-hummus mix; coming are black bean dip and roasted red pepper hummus.

$5 to $6 at Compton’s, Corti Bros., Taylor’s and Pacific markets

