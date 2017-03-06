Moonraker takes gold at 2nd annual Track 7 Brewery Invitational

Moonraker Brewing continued to make the case that it’s the hottest craft brewery in California when it out-pointed a top-caliber field Sunday to win gold at the second annual Track 7 Brewery Invitational and Competition. Fieldwork’s entry, Galaxy Sauce, was picked as the People’s Choice winner.
The marquee event featured many of the top India pale ale producers on the West Coast. Best known for its hazy Northeast-style IPA called Yojo, Moonraker entered a clear West Coast IPA and still came out on top.
The latest accolade caps a series of recent awards and media attention won by the Auburn-based brewery, which isn’t yet a year old. In late January, Moonraker was named ninth best new brewery in the world by RateBeer. Two weeks later, it topped the legendary Pliny the Younger to claim first at the prestigious Bistro triple IPA competition in Hayward.
Beyond all that, the two beers Moonraker brought to serve at the Track 7 event ran out in an hour — four hours before the beer fest was over. The $60 sold-out event was capped at 600 attendees and featured scores of highly regarded breweries, including Mraz, Moonraker, Device, Bike Dog, Alvarado Street, Sante Adairius, Societe, Three Weavers and Temescal.
Moonraker’s winning beer is called Outrigger, a West Coast IPA by a brewery best known for its Northeast style that tends to be less bitter. The win continues to underscore the brewery’s range — it won gold at the U.S. Open Beer Championship with a milk stout and at the Great American Beer Festival for its blond ale.
Days before its latest win, Moonraker scored at the cash register with its two latest can releases. Doors opened at 11:30 a.m. and the two beers released in cans were sold out by 1:30 p.m. — despite limits of three four-packs per person.
Blair Anthony Robertson: 916-321-1099, @Blarob
Comments