Free Pancakes at IHOP on Tuesday

You'll flip for this freebie.
Get free pancakes on Tuesday, March 7, at IHOP to celebrate National Pancake Day.
FREE PANCAKES... #TuesdayMotivation #NATLPancakeDay 1 free short stack. Participation and hours vary. Dine-in Only. pic.twitter.com/kP2V4Qa9vP— IHOP (@IHOP) March 7, 2017
Stop in at participating restaurants from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (until 10 p.m. in some locations) to get a free short stack. No purchase or coupon is necessary.
Restaurants are giving away the free fluffy eats to encourage donations to the nonprofit Children's Miracle Network. Donations made in each community directly support hospitals in those communities to help critically ill children get the treatment, according to a news release. Or, direct online donations to benefit Shriner's Hospitals for Children or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
While you're stuffing yourself with free pancakes on Tuesday consider making an additional $5 donation and IHOP will give you a free $5-off coupon good on your next meal.
This year's fundraising goal is $3.5 million. The promotion, in its 12th year, has raised $24 million for hospitals, according to IHOP.
During the event, IHOP says it plans to serve more than 4 million pancakes, which would make a stack almost 12 miles high.
