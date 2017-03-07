Appetizers

March 7, 2017 7:23 AM

Free Pancakes at IHOP on Tuesday

Appetizers

Dishing the news about the Sacramento area food scene

Doreen Christensen

Florida Sun Sentinel

You'll flip for this freebie.

Get free pancakes on Tuesday, March 7, at IHOP to celebrate National Pancake Day.

Stop in at participating restaurants from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (until 10 p.m. in some locations) to get a free short stack. No purchase or coupon is necessary.

Restaurants are giving away the free fluffy eats to encourage donations to the nonprofit Children's Miracle Network. Donations made in each community directly support hospitals in those communities to help critically ill children get the treatment, according to a news release. Or, direct online donations to benefit Shriner's Hospitals for Children or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

While you're stuffing yourself with free pancakes on Tuesday consider making an additional $5 donation and IHOP will give you a free $5-off coupon good on your next meal.

This year's fundraising goal is $3.5 million. The promotion, in its 12th year, has raised $24 million for hospitals, according to IHOP.

During the event, IHOP says it plans to serve more than 4 million pancakes, which would make a stack almost 12 miles high.

Keep up with the latest deals: "Like" the Sentinel Deals page on Facebook or follow Doreen Christensen on Twitter @PrettyGoodIdeas.

Related content

Appetizers

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

What does it take to win the Sacramento Brewers' Showcase's People's Choice Award?

View more video

About This Blog


Appetizers brings you the latest restaurant happenings, interesting tidbits on good food and events, and - of course - great specials and deals.

Regular contributors

Carla Meyer
Restaurants
cmeyer@sacbee.com
Twitter: @CarlaMeyerSB

Allen Pierleoni
Counter Culture
apierleoni@sacbee.com
Twitter: @apierleonisacbe

Debbie Arrington
Food and cooking
darrington@sacbee.com
Twitter: @debarrington

Blair Anthony Robertson
Food and beer
brobertson@sacbee.com
Twitter: @blarob

Key links

Dining reviews
Restaurant guide
Recipes
Mike Dunne's wine picks
Beer Run
Restaurant inspections

Entertainment Videos