This local marmalade comes from an extra special garden

Next time you’re looking to dress up your breakfast toast with extra flavor, here’s a marmalade that you’ll want to slather and savor. The fruit in this blood orange and bergamot marmalade was grown by Darrell Corti of Corti Brothers fame. This product was made in conjunction with the Good Stuff, a local company that specializes in small-batch preserves, which dial in the perfect balance between sweet and tangy with hints of natural bitterness. This marmalade sings with floral aromatics and a nearly honey-ish texture that could be incorporated into a gin-based cocktail. For those looking for a marmalade with an especially fresh citrus essence, this is your jam.
$9.99, Corti Brothers (5810 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento), 916-736-3800
Chris Macias
Comments