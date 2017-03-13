Appetizers

March 13, 2017 4:00 AM

The ‘Western Fakin’ Cheeseburger’ just made meatless Mondays a whole lot better

Appetizers

Dishing the news about the Sacramento area food scene

By Carla Meyer

cmeyer@sacbee.com

Since opening in 2014, acclaimed K Street vegetarian restaurant Mother has offered dishes creative and hearty enough that carnivores who dine there do not feel they are missing out. Now, with his Western Fakin’ Cheeseburger, chef and Mother co-owner Michael Thiemann has created a sturdy, tasty alternative to fat-laden fast-food burgers.

This new burger is more like fat-inflected, in its inclusion of Gruyère cheese and crisp, beer-battered (and new to Mother) onion rings with the same fresh- and earthy-tasting patty from Mother’s beloved carrot-nut burger. The Western Fakin’ Burger also holds barbecue sauce. But no faux bacon, because it does not need it to satisfy.

Fans of all things fried can skip the $12 burger middle man and go straight to a $6 order of onion rings.

$12 for Western Fakin’ Cheeseburger, $6 for onion rings, 1023 K St., Sacramento. www.mothersacramento.com

Carla Meyer

Related content

Appetizers

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

What does it take to win the Sacramento Brewers' Showcase's People's Choice Award?

View more video

About This Blog


Appetizers brings you the latest restaurant happenings, interesting tidbits on good food and events, and - of course - great specials and deals.

Regular contributors

Carla Meyer
Restaurants
cmeyer@sacbee.com
Twitter: @CarlaMeyerSB

Allen Pierleoni
Counter Culture
apierleoni@sacbee.com
Twitter: @apierleonisacbe

Debbie Arrington
Food and cooking
darrington@sacbee.com
Twitter: @debarrington

Blair Anthony Robertson
Food and beer
brobertson@sacbee.com
Twitter: @blarob

Key links

Dining reviews
Restaurant guide
Recipes
Mike Dunne's wine picks
Beer Run
Restaurant inspections

Entertainment Videos