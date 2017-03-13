The ‘Western Fakin’ Cheeseburger’ just made meatless Mondays a whole lot better

Since opening in 2014, acclaimed K Street vegetarian restaurant Mother has offered dishes creative and hearty enough that carnivores who dine there do not feel they are missing out. Now, with his Western Fakin’ Cheeseburger, chef and Mother co-owner Michael Thiemann has created a sturdy, tasty alternative to fat-laden fast-food burgers.
This new burger is more like fat-inflected, in its inclusion of Gruyère cheese and crisp, beer-battered (and new to Mother) onion rings with the same fresh- and earthy-tasting patty from Mother’s beloved carrot-nut burger. The Western Fakin’ Burger also holds barbecue sauce. But no faux bacon, because it does not need it to satisfy.
Fans of all things fried can skip the $12 burger middle man and go straight to a $6 order of onion rings.
$12 for Western Fakin’ Cheeseburger, $6 for onion rings, 1023 K St., Sacramento. www.mothersacramento.com
Carla Meyer
