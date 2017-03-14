Appetizers

Visit Meadowlands restaurant (formerly Sloughhouse Inn) to try the King of bar snacks

Meadowlands – the new, spiffed-up iteration of the Old Sloughhouse Inn in Sloughhouse – adds a touch of Graceland with the $4 Elvis Caramel Corn on its bar menu. Sweet, buttery caramel popcorn and house bacon made with brown sugar and cayenne pepper share a readiness to be washed down with a cold, crisp beer. Although we could not detect the banana and peanut-butter flavors from Presley’s signature sandwich, we’re going to deem this the new King of local bar snacks anyway.

$4, 12700 Meiss Road, Sloughhouse, 916-525-1575, www.meadlowlands.restaurant

