Answering patron requests, Magpie Cafe makes a big change to its dinner operation

One of our favorite things about Magpie Cafe’s move to 16th and P streets in 2015 was the addition of spirits to its bar. Especially in the form of its excellent “Port of Rye” cocktail, made with Bulleit Rye, fennel pollen syrup, angostura bitters and Graham’s 10-Year-Tawny Port. The drink shows the depth of a Manhattan but more spark and fruitiness.
We also like the recent development of Magpie taking dinner reservations for the first time in its history. Magpie co-owner Janel Inouye said the new, dinner-only reservation system resulted from a chorus of patron requests. The restaurant does not use a third-party reservation service, so contact Magpie directly to snag a table in advance.
$11 for the Port of Rye, 601 16th St., Sacramento, 916-452-7594, www.magpiecafe.com
Carla Meyer
