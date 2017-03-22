Appetizers

March 22, 2017 4:00 AM

Why is this Italian restaurant serving chicken fried steak? And why does it taste so good?

By Allen Pierleoni

apierleoni@sacbee.com

What is a Texas specialty (chicken fried steak) with roots in Austria (wiener schnitzel) doing on the menu of an Italian restaurant? The answer doesn’t matter. Just know that it’s one of the most popular brunch items at Fabian’s Italian Bistro, for good reason.

Consider: A twice-tenderized cut of round steak is twice-dipped in egg and seasoned flour and fried in soy oil. It’s smothered in creamy-meaty house-made sausage gravy, teamed with a house-made cheddar-chives biscuit and two eggs of your choice – sort of a culinary rodeo.

The crispy-tender steak and thick gravy make for a happy union, with bites of biscuit and egg adding to the sense of harmony.

$17 at Fabian’s Italian Bistro, 11755 Fair Oaks Blvd., Fair Oaks, 916-536-9891, www.fabiansitalianbistro.com

Allen Pierleoni

Entertainment Videos