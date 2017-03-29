Appetizers

March 29, 2017 4:00 AM

Dominick’s in Granite Bay has sub sandwiches down cold – and hot – with these new heroes

By Allen Pierleoni

apierleoni@sacbee.com

Husband-wife team Dominick and Raquel Bellizzi opened Dominick’s Italian Market & Deli in 2003, followed in 2009 by the conjoined Dominick’s Italian Trattoria. Like all married couples, they share a certain competitive edge.

It showed itself recently when they challenged each other to come up with sub sandwiches to add to the deli’s menu. Raquel concocted the hot-hero Hit Man, a real killer with sausage, hot capocollo, salami and hot cherry peppers covered in “hot spread sauce” and melted provolone cheese. Dominick referenced a mentor from his youth for his cold-hero Schwartz, a combo of corned beef, pastrami, turkey, Swiss cheese, coleslaw and Thousand Island dressing.

We appreciated the medley of flavors, textures and tastes. Which one was better? Well, one is hot, one is cold, both are hefty and delicious in different ways. Let’s call it a draw and keep peace in the family.

The Hit Man ($9.95 for a half-sandwich, $15.95 for a whole) and the Schwartz ($7.95 and $13.95) are at 8621 Auburn-Folsom Road, Granite Bay, 916-786-3355, www.dominicksmarketdeli.com

