Squid-ink lobster roll new to the menu at this popular East Sacramento restaurant

Hawks Public House, one of the best new restaurants to open in Sacramento in the past few years, has hired Dane Blom as its new chef de cuisine. Blom previously was chef de cuisine at the esteemed Sacramento restaurant Grange.
Blom already has introduced new menu items to Public House. We liked the lobster roll, which arrives as two sliders filled with lobster dressed with aioli, preserved lemon, red onion, celery and dill. The house brioche buns are made with squid ink, which Blom said he used mostly for its dark color. But we think the squid ink enhanced the seafood flavor of the juicy Maine lobster.
Before working at Grange, Blom spent several years at Hawks restaurant in Granite Bay, the fine-dining mother ship to the more casual Public House. You can think of the squid-ink lobster roll as a casual idea with fine-dining ingredients, execution and pricing, at $19 (lobster is not cheap).
Squid-ink lobster roll, $19, Hawks Public House, 1525 Alhambra Blvd., Sacramento, 916-588-4440, www.hawkspublichouse.com
Carla Meyer
