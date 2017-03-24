Who makes the best bloody mary? The Purple Place aims to figure that out.

Just in case things get rowdy, we can’t think of a more appropriate venue for the first annual Best Bloody in the ’Burbs bloody mary throwdown than the Purple Place Bar & Grill. It’s literally that ramshackle purple building on the outskirts of El Dorado Hills, whose parking lot is jammed on weekends with a mix of SUVs, hot rods and Harley Davidson bikes. It bills itself as the area’s “Original Roadhouse.”
The judging criteria for the classic cocktail (invented in Paris in 1921) will be presentation, flavor and creativity, said Purple Place general manager Lauren Churchill. “People do some crazy things with garnish,” she noted.
So far, competitors will include bartenders from Poor Red’s, El Dorado Saloon & Grill, Sauced Cocktail House & Pizzeria, Folsom Tap House, Aji Bistro, 36 Handles Irish Pub, Relish Burger, Powerhouse Pub and Scarlet’s Saloon. Among the judges will be a rep from co-sponsor Tito’s Handmade Vodka of Austin, Texas. $10 gets you samples of all the competitors.
The prizes are major: First place winner gets a weekend in San Francisco for two at the Clift Hotel and tickets to a Giants game. Second-place prize is a “bartender’s basket” of firewater and paraphernalia for bartenders, such as shot glasses and cocktail shakers. Third place wins $180 in gift cards to area bars and restaurants.
The pouring gets going at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at 363 Green Valley Road, El Dorado Hills; 916-933-2313, www.thepurp.com.
Allen Pierleoni: 916-321-1128, @apierleonisacbe
Comments