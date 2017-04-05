Appetizers

April 5, 2017 6:00 AM

This pasta sauce is exclusive to Corti Brothers and it's really, really good

By Allen Pierleoni

In cooking, simpler is often better. Consider Giuliano Hazan’s Classic Pasta Sauce, a recently released blend of San Marzano tomatoes pureed with onion, butter and spices.

The luscious, pinkish-hued sauce is originally from a recipe by the late Marcella Hazan that appeared in her seminal “The Classic Italian Cookbook” (1976). Known as the “Italian Julia Child,” she is credited with introducing Americans to real Italian cooking (remember, spaghetti and meatballs is an American dish).

To honor his mom, Giuliano recreated the sauce, a childhood favorite of his, noting: “I blend the onion into the sauce at the end. One jar is the perfect amount for a pound of pasta.”

Our tweak is adding a few raw, shell-on, deveined shrimp to the sauce as it heats, which cooks the shrimp and adds a touch more flavor. We’ve ladled it over penne, angel hair, fettucine and pappardelle pastas, with grates of Parmigiano-Reggiano and fresh grinds of black pepper, getting a “wow!” factor of 10.

$10 for 16 ounces exclusively at Corti Brothers Market, 5810 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento; 916-736-3800, www.cortibrothers.com

