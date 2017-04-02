Sacramento’s South restaurant boosts its bar with whiskeys by the glass

South, the intimate, oft-packed Southern-food restaurant in Sacramento’s Southside Park neighborhood, recently obtained a full liquor license. And then it got straight to the point of being a Southern restaurant with a full liquor license, by offering whiskeys by the glass (along with the beer and wine it long has served).
Prices start at $6, for Old Overholt Rye, and top out at $15, for Nikka Coffey Malt Whisky from Japan. We went mid-range, ordering a $9 Michter’s Bourbon on the rocks. This bourbon paired well with South’s tasty chicken-fried steak ($14). The spirit’s caramel-y notes rounded out the saltier and brighter elements of the crunchy-skinned steak and smoked tomato gravy atop it.
$6-$15 for whiskey by the glass, 2005 11th St., Sacramento, 916-382-9722, www.weheartfriedchicken.com.
Carla Meyer
