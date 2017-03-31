Appetizers

March 31, 2017 11:48 AM

Magic at 225 degrees: $22,000 smoker transforms brisket at Woodlake Tavern

Appetizers

Dishing the news about the Sacramento area food scene

By Blair Anthony Robertson

brobertson@sacbee.com

Just a few months old, Woodlake Tavern is luring serious barbecue aficionados to Del Paso Boulevard, where executive chef Matthew Stauss is showing a mastery of smoking meat.

With the help of a massive smoker installed by crane between the patio and the kitchen, Stauss has committed himself to producing quality beef brisket that doesn’t take shortcuts. The Cook Shack carousel smoker allows the meat to cook slowly over time, imparting just the right amount of smoke flavor while cooking the meat into an incredibly tender cut, Yes, the meat falls apart when merely poked with a fork.

If you plan to visit, take note of the bark. That’s what barbecue folks call the dark crust created over many hours. If you’re really into it, make a special request for burnt ends. They’re crispy, crunchy and loaded with flavor.

Recently, we tagged along as Stauss oversaw the smoking of several large slabs of brisket.

To create the accompanying video, we visited three times — at 10:30 p.m., when Stauss loaded the brisket into the smoker after using a custom spice rub; at noon the following day when he removed the brisket and wrapped it in parchment; and at 7 p.m. that night to see how it served and get the reaction from diners.

On this night, we happened to find two sisters who grew up in the Texas Panhandle. They know their brisket and they gave the Woodlake Tavern version a strong endorsement. The brisket is served in several ways, including atop french fries. The 12-ounce brisket platter is $17. The combo platter with house-smoked sausage, ribs, chicken and brisket is $24.

 

Watch how $22,000 smoker transforms brisket in 14 hours

Executive chef Matthew Stauss explains the steps that go into brisket that's smoked for 13-14 hours and has serious BBQ fans raving about the tenderness and flavor.

brobertson@sacbee.com
 

Blair Anthony Robertson: 916-321-1099, @Blarob

Woodlake Tavern

1431 Del Paso Blvd., Sacramento

Hours: Tuesday-Thursday 4-9 p.m., Friday 4-10 p.m., Saturday 5:30-10 p.m.

Related content

Appetizers

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Get taste of Raley Field's new menu

View more video

About This Blog


Appetizers brings you the latest restaurant happenings, interesting tidbits on good food and events, and - of course - great specials and deals.

Regular contributors

Carla Meyer
Restaurants
cmeyer@sacbee.com
Twitter: @CarlaMeyerSB

Allen Pierleoni
Counter Culture
apierleoni@sacbee.com
Twitter: @apierleonisacbe

Debbie Arrington
Food and cooking
darrington@sacbee.com
Twitter: @debarrington

Blair Anthony Robertson
Food and beer
brobertson@sacbee.com
Twitter: @blarob

Key links

Dining reviews
Restaurant guide
Recipes
Mike Dunne's wine picks
Beer Run
Restaurant inspections

Entertainment Videos