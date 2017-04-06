Appetizers

April 6, 2017 10:56 AM

Plan B takes its time with this delicious duck dish

By Allen Pierleoni

“Confit” is an ancient technique of slow-cooking preserved meat or produce in fat or simple syrup at very low temperatures. The French specialty duck confit is the sublime dish that comes from cooking the preserved fowl in its own fat.

At Plan B Midtown, we asked chef-owner Lionel Lucas his lengthy step-by-step interpretation, which is not on the menu but always available.

A Maple Leaf Farms duck leg-thigh is air-dried for 12 hours, cured in salt and herbs for 24 hours, rinsed and dried. Next, it’s slow-cooked in duck fat for 15 hours and then given a final cook and sear on the stove top before serving.

It’s teamed with with potato-parsnip puree and asparagus spears cooked sous-vide in butter and water. A touch of orange gastrique completes the artwork.

Our duck was crisp-skinned and meltingly tender, complemented by a kiss of citrus sweetness, puree creaminess and asparagus crunch.

“Balance is everything,” Lucas pointed out.

$26.50 at Plan B Midtown, 1226 20th St., 916-447-3300; and Plan B Arden, 555 La Sierra Drive, 916-483-3000, both in Sacramento; www.planbrestaurant.com.

 
Entertainment Videos