On one day this week, Jimboy’s burritos are buy one, get one free

Though Parmesan-sprinkled tacos get most of the glory at Jimboy’s Tacos, the bean burrito is also a best seller, according to the locally based chain.
On Thursday, April 6, which is National Burrito Day, you can get one of those $2.99 burritos free for every one you buy. Same deal for pricier, meatier burritos. For every tortilla-wrapped treat one buys, one of equal or lesser value comes gratis.
Though they do not have Parmesan like the tacos, Jimboy’s burritos have their own hook. They are browned on the grill, adding extra crunch.
The deal is good at all 42 Jimboy’s in Northern California, Southern California and Nevada.
