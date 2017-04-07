You say potato ... and tomato, in these tacos fit for vegetarians and everybody else

Mesa Mercado, the new Mexican restaurant in Carmichael’s still-under-construction Milagro Centre, ups the already significant comfort-food factor of smashed potatoes by seasoning them with tomato and garlic and browning them before they go inside corn tortillas and a deep fryer.
Sour cream placed atop the fried tortillas heightens the crispy/creamy effect of this dish, called tacos dorados de papa. The sour cream’s salsa companion offers a second, more pronounced layer of brightness to accompany the filling’s tomato component. Containing four hearty tacos for $9.50, this dish is one of Mesa Mercado’s best values.
$9.50. 6241 Fair Oaks Blvd., Carmichael. 916-283-4081, www.mesamercado.com
Comments