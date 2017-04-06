Appetizers

April 6, 2017

A tasty, price-friendly wine from a dynamic Napa duo

They represent one of Napa’s most heralded partnerships. Winemaker Elias Fernandez and Doug Shafer, the son of Shafer Vineyards founder John Shafer, have worked in tandem since 1984 and grown Shafer Vineyards into a world-class producer of cabernet sauvignon and other familiar varietals. But with Eighty Four, Fernandez and Doug Shafer explore grapes that don’t always get the spotlight, in this case with a fantastic expression of albariño that’s a nice $28 a bottle. Take a whiff of the citrus and tropical fruit aromatics that fill the glass and savor the refreshing tastes of lemon and stone fruits that are perfect with spring picnicing.

2016 Eighty Four Albariño, $28, www.eightyfourwines.com

Entertainment Videos