Appetizers

Appetizers

Dishing the news about the Sacramento area food scene

Appetizers

April 13, 2017 11:00 AM

Enjoy a cocktail that defines the UC Davis bar experience

By Chris Macias

cmacias@sacbee.com

Davis is known for many things, such as its university, its bike-friendly nature and the toad tunnels. But when it comes to cocktails, one drink rules all: the Wiki Wacky Woo. This sweet and potent drink, mixed with rum, vodka, tequila and gin and a blend of juices, was developed at Sacramento’s Monkey Bar. But once it migrated across the causeway to Davis, the drink became a rite of passage for students on their 21st birthday and now accounts for 80 percent of hard liquor sales at its namesake Wiki Bar. And with UC Davis’ annual Picnic Day coming up Saturday, April 22, it’ll be high season for the Wiki Wacky Woo. As with Long Island iced tea, this high-octane cocktail goes down deceptively easy, so enjoy but drink responsibly.

$10, Wiki Bar, 234 D St., Davis; 530-750-5101.

Chris Macias

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Brisket magic: 14 hours in a $22,000 smoker

Brisket magic: 14 hours in a $22,000 smoker 6:21

Brisket magic: 14 hours in a $22,000 smoker
Get taste of Raley Field's new menu 1:09

Get taste of Raley Field's new menu
Take a tour of Midtown's Cantina Alley bar/restaurant in Sacramento 0:29

Take a tour of Midtown's Cantina Alley bar/restaurant in Sacramento

View More Video

About This Blog


Appetizers brings you the latest restaurant happenings, interesting tidbits on good food and events, and - of course - great specials and deals.

Regular contributors

Carla Meyer
Restaurants
cmeyer@sacbee.com
Twitter: @CarlaMeyerSB

Allen Pierleoni
Counter Culture
apierleoni@sacbee.com
Twitter: @apierleonisacbe

Debbie Arrington
Food and cooking
darrington@sacbee.com
Twitter: @debarrington

Blair Anthony Robertson
Food and beer
brobertson@sacbee.com
Twitter: @blarob

Key links

Dining reviews
Restaurant guide
Recipes
Mike Dunne's wine picks
Beer Run
Restaurant inspections

Entertainment Videos