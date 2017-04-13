Enjoy a cocktail that defines the UC Davis bar experience

Davis is known for many things, such as its university, its bike-friendly nature and the toad tunnels. But when it comes to cocktails, one drink rules all: the Wiki Wacky Woo. This sweet and potent drink, mixed with rum, vodka, tequila and gin and a blend of juices, was developed at Sacramento’s Monkey Bar. But once it migrated across the causeway to Davis, the drink became a rite of passage for students on their 21st birthday and now accounts for 80 percent of hard liquor sales at its namesake Wiki Bar. And with UC Davis’ annual Picnic Day coming up Saturday, April 22, it’ll be high season for the Wiki Wacky Woo. As with Long Island iced tea, this high-octane cocktail goes down deceptively easy, so enjoy but drink responsibly.
$10, Wiki Bar, 234 D St., Davis; 530-750-5101.
Chris Macias
