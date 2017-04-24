Appetizers

Appetizers

Dishing the news about the Sacramento area food scene

Appetizers

April 24, 2017 6:00 AM

Elk Grove Chinese-dumpling house also knows its noodles

By Carla Meyer

cmeyer@sacbee.com

The name of Elk Grove’s Journey to the Dumpling leaves little question about the restaurant’s specialty – dough-wrapped treats in several forms, most notably the excellent xiao long bao, or dumplings with soup inside. But chef Justin Yang’s skills extend past dumplings to other noteworthy dishes, such as Hong Kong-style chow mein.

The loaded version holds beef, chicken, shrimp and vegetables in a chicken-stock-based sauce with just enough salt to sharpen the toppings’ flavors and just enough heft (via cornstarch) to slightly soften the crisp noodles below. We brightened and deepened the dish’s flavor with the Chinese black vinegar offered as a condiment on every table.

$12.50. 7419 Laguna Blvd., suite 180, Elk Grove, 916-509-9556, www.journeytothedumpling.com

Carla Meyer

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

DIY: How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

DIY: How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

DIY: How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Brisket magic: 14 hours in a $22,000 smoker 6:21

Brisket magic: 14 hours in a $22,000 smoker
Get taste of Raley Field's new menu 1:09

Get taste of Raley Field's new menu

View More Video

About This Blog


Appetizers brings you the latest restaurant happenings, interesting tidbits on good food and events, and - of course - great specials and deals.

Regular contributors

Carla Meyer
Restaurants
cmeyer@sacbee.com
Twitter: @CarlaMeyerSB

Allen Pierleoni
Counter Culture
apierleoni@sacbee.com
Twitter: @apierleonisacbe

Debbie Arrington
Food and cooking
darrington@sacbee.com
Twitter: @debarrington

Blair Anthony Robertson
Food and beer
brobertson@sacbee.com
Twitter: @blarob

Key links

Dining reviews
Restaurant guide
Recipes
Mike Dunne's wine picks
Beer Run
Restaurant inspections

Entertainment Videos