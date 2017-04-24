Elk Grove Chinese-dumpling house also knows its noodles

The name of Elk Grove’s Journey to the Dumpling leaves little question about the restaurant’s specialty – dough-wrapped treats in several forms, most notably the excellent xiao long bao, or dumplings with soup inside. But chef Justin Yang’s skills extend past dumplings to other noteworthy dishes, such as Hong Kong-style chow mein.
The loaded version holds beef, chicken, shrimp and vegetables in a chicken-stock-based sauce with just enough salt to sharpen the toppings’ flavors and just enough heft (via cornstarch) to slightly soften the crisp noodles below. We brightened and deepened the dish’s flavor with the Chinese black vinegar offered as a condiment on every table.
$12.50. 7419 Laguna Blvd., suite 180, Elk Grove, 916-509-9556, www.journeytothedumpling.com
Carla Meyer
Comments