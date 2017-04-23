Appetizers

The definitive Sacramento cocktail now comes in a can

In the world of mixed drinks, one cocktail stands as Sacramento’s greatest exports: the White Linen.

First developed by Rene Dominguez, a former bartender at Ella Dining Room & Bar, the White Linen fuses the freshness of cucumber and lemon with spirits. And now you can enjoy one from the can. While the original White Linen recipe calls for gin, the version of the drink by Sacramento’s Can Can Cocktails is built on vodka and mixed with a blend of botanicals for a proper herbal element that can be enjoyed in a Collins glass or straight from the can. This dry and refreshing drink goes perfectly with brunching or cooling off by the pool once Sacramento’s summer heat kicks into gear.

$5 for a 12-ounce can, available at select Nugget Market locations, Curtis Park Market (2703 24th St., Sacramento) and La Riviera Liquor (9331 La Riviera Drive, Sacramento); www.cancancocktails.com

Entertainment Videos