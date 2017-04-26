This cookbook helps you grill for Texas-sized appetites

As summer approaches and backyard pitmasters ready their grills and stock up on sauces and rubs, we recommend a guide to help move things along. “Texas BBQ: Platefuls of Legendary Lone Star Flavor” by the editors of the savvy Southern Living magazine (Oxmoor House, $20, 192 pages) is a welcome addition to any home chef’s repertoire.
In its pages are tried-and-true recipes (and hunger-inducing color photos), many sourced from roadhouse restaurants and vintage cookbooks. You, too, can make beef ribs with sorghum glaze, chicken-brisket Brunswick stew, King Ranch chicken casserole, grilled tri-tip with citrus-chili butter, and the “original” nacho, invented in 1943.
Allen Pierleoni
Comments