April 26, 2017

This cookbook helps you grill for Texas-sized appetites

By Allen Pierleoni

As summer approaches and backyard pitmasters ready their grills and stock up on sauces and rubs, we recommend a guide to help move things along. “Texas BBQ: Platefuls of Legendary Lone Star Flavor” by the editors of the savvy Southern Living magazine (Oxmoor House, $20, 192 pages) is a welcome addition to any home chef’s repertoire.

In its pages are tried-and-true recipes (and hunger-inducing color photos), many sourced from roadhouse restaurants and vintage cookbooks. You, too, can make beef ribs with sorghum glaze, chicken-brisket Brunswick stew, King Ranch chicken casserole, grilled tri-tip with citrus-chili butter, and the “original” nacho, invented in 1943.

