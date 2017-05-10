Pardon me, barkeep. One ‘Bucket of Blood’ please

That brunch staple, the bloody mary, was “invented” around 1920 by bartender Fernand Petiot at Harry’s New York Bar in Paris, and was originally called the Bucket of Blood. So say historians of mixology.
Now the cocktail has its own book, featuring 50-plus interpretations from bartenders around the world. “The Bloody Mary: The Lore and Legend of a Classic Cocktail” was compiled by Brian Bartels, the bar director for five New York restaurants.
Beyond the classic recipe, there’s one that calls for sardine-infused tomato juice, another that substitutes mezcal and tequila for vodka, and an interesting concoction that includes caper brine, carrot juice and honey.
$19, Ten Speed Press, crownpublishing.com
Allen Pierleoni
