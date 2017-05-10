Appetizers

Appetizers

Dishing the news about the Sacramento area food scene

Appetizers

May 10, 2017 6:00 AM

Pardon me, barkeep. One ‘Bucket of Blood’ please

By Allen Pierleoni

apierleoni@sacbee.com

That brunch staple, the bloody mary, was “invented” around 1920 by bartender Fernand Petiot at Harry’s New York Bar in Paris, and was originally called the Bucket of Blood. So say historians of mixology.

Now the cocktail has its own book, featuring 50-plus interpretations from bartenders around the world. “The Bloody Mary: The Lore and Legend of a Classic Cocktail” was compiled by Brian Bartels, the bar director for five New York restaurants.

Beyond the classic recipe, there’s one that calls for sardine-infused tomato juice, another that substitutes mezcal and tequila for vodka, and an interesting concoction that includes caper brine, carrot juice and honey.

$19, Ten Speed Press, crownpublishing.com

Allen Pierleoni

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

This plant-based burger joint hopes you'll bite

This plant-based burger joint hopes you'll bite 2:50

This plant-based burger joint hopes you'll bite

DIY: How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

DIY: How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Brisket magic: 14 hours in a $22,000 smoker 6:21

Brisket magic: 14 hours in a $22,000 smoker

View More Video

About This Blog


Appetizers brings you the latest restaurant happenings, interesting tidbits on good food and events, and - of course - great specials and deals.

Regular contributors

Carla Meyer
Restaurants
cmeyer@sacbee.com
Twitter: @CarlaMeyerSB

Allen Pierleoni
Counter Culture
apierleoni@sacbee.com
Twitter: @apierleonisacbe

Debbie Arrington
Food and cooking
darrington@sacbee.com
Twitter: @debarrington

Blair Anthony Robertson
Food and beer
brobertson@sacbee.com
Twitter: @blarob

Key links

Dining reviews
Restaurant guide
Recipes
Mike Dunne's wine picks
Beer Run
Restaurant inspections

Entertainment Videos