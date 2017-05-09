A midtown dive bar with delicious Thai food? You heard correctly

Q St. Bar and Grill is best known to midtown locals as “Benny’s,” a place to grab a stiff Jack and Coke while on a budget. What’s not as well known is this midtown dive bar also runs a respectable Thai food restaurant called Chic on Q Wednesdays through Mondays.
The chef is an alum of Tower Cafe, and a good place to start on the menu is with the Thai fried rice, a tasty and comforting version of kow-pad with tomato, egg, onion and a choice of protein. This fried rice will help you get revved up for a night of imbibing on the midtown grid, and take you off the beaten path of Sacramento Thai food.
$10, $12 with shrimp; 2013 Q St., Sacramento; Kitchen is open 12 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday; 12 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; late-night menu until 11 p.m.
Chris Macias
Comments