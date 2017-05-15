Appetizers

Dishing the news about the Sacramento area food scene

May 15, 2017 6:00 AM

This ‘quesadilla chilanga’ will lodge its flavors in your memory

By Carla Meyer

We always have been fans of Chando’s Tacos’ food in general, but it was not until owner Lisandro “Chando” Madrigal opened his first full-service restaurant, Chando’s Cantina, earlier this year that a single menu item stood out as unforgettable.

The cantina’s $12, Mexico City-style quesadilla chilanga has lodged its flavors in our memory. Maybe it’s because the tortillas at the cantina are handmade, whereas they are not at other Chando’s locations. Maybe it’s because cotija cheese and crema balance out the chipotle-onion spiciness of Madrigal’s chicken tinga so well. Or maybe we just like a quesadilla that looks like three tacos.

$12 (with choice of meat). 805 15th St., Sacramento, 916-400-3929, www.chandoscantina.com

